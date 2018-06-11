Indore: Youth thrashed in public for molesting girl, handed over to police

Indore: People thrashed a youth for harassing a girl by stalking her in Aerodrome area and later handed him over to police on Saturday evening. The girl had broken the engagement from accused after which he started harassing her.

According to the police, accused identified as Nandkishore Sen of Sagar was harassing the girl in Shivdham area when she was buying vegetables. He later held her hand and she cried for help and the people of the area caught him. The people later thrashed him on the road and took him to the police station where they handed him over to the police. Police booked him under Sections 354-D, 354, 506 of IPC and he is being questioned by the police.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the girl too hails from Sagar and her family members had engaged her with accused Nandkishore a few months ago but the girl didn’t like him and later she broke the engagement. But the accused wanted to marry her and later he started harassing her for marriage. The girl later came to city to her sister’s place after being harassed by the accused. When Nandkishore came to know this, he also reached the city and started harassing her.

In another incident, a 20-year-old girl was allegedly molested by a youth on the pretext of seeing her terrace of the hostel in Bhanwarkuan area on Saturday. Victim stated in her complaint that she is staying in a hostel in Indrapuri Colony where accused Sanjay Hirve reached. The accused used to call her sister and she used to talk to him.

The victim had told him that she never seen the terrace of the hostel after which the girl took him there. When they reached on the terrace, he caught her by hand with bad intention. The girl managed to flee from there and lodged a complaint with the police. Police are investigating the case and a search is on for the accused.