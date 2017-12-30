Indore: Youth held for snatching girl’s mobile

Indore : A youth was arrested by city police for snatching mobile phone from a girl near Regional Park on Friday. According to the police, Bhopal resident Laxmi Baiga had lodged a complaint with Rajendra Nagar police station stating she was taking a walk with her friend Akash near Regional Park on Wednesday evening when a youth coming from behind suddenly snatched her mobile phone and ran away.

During investigation police received a tip-off about presence of a youth in the area who was trying to sell stolen mobile phones in cheap prices and arrested him with the stolen mobile phone.

The accused, identified as Vijay Dabar of Ahirkhedi area of the city, confessed to have snatched the mobile phone from the girl. He was earlier arrested by police for attempt to murder, theft and keeping weapon illegally among other crimes, police said.

Thief nabbed

Police arrested a person in connection with a theft incident in Chandan Nagar area on Friday. Mobile phone and other valuables were also recovered from the accused. Acting on a tip-off, a police team arrested Vikram Fulfagar of Dhar, who during interrogation confessed to have stolen mobile phone and gold and silver jewellery worth thousands of rupees from a house in Chandan Nagar. Role of other persons in the theft is also being investigated.