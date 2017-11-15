Indore: Youth held for circulating video of girl after broken marriage

Indore: A youth was arrested by cyber cell officials from Jaora for allegedly harassing a girl by making her video viral over mobile phone on Tuesday. The accused was on the run for more than two years after the girl lodged a complaint against him. SP (cyber cell) Jitendra Singh said that Chandan Nagar resident victim had lodged a complaint with the cell in October 2015.

She stated in her complaint that her marriage was fixed with Abdul Syed Qadir, a resident of Chandan Nagar when the aacused took her video. After a few days of their engagement, family members of victim came to know that Abdul Syed had criminal records and later, broke the engagement.

Investigation into the case was started by the cell on the complaint of the girl and a case under section 67, 67A of IT Act was registered against the accused. Accused later viral her video on social media and allegedly threatened the girl with dire consequences by messaging her on mobile phone as well.

During sustained interrogation, the accused confessed to commit the crime and revealed that he was hiding in Gujarat and Maharashtra after the girl lodged complaint with the cyber cell. He later reached Jaora (Ratlam) at his aunt’s place in order to evade arrest. Cell officials arrested him on Tuesday after receiving a tip off about the presence of the accused.

Victim’s marriage was fixed with accused after which he took her video. Later, family members of the girl came to know about the would-be groom’s criminal records and broke the engagement