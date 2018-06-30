Indore: Youth creates fake Facebook profile of Pakistani woman

Indore: The city cyber cell on Friday arrested a youth for creating a fake Facebook profile and uploading pictures of a Pakistan-based woman. The accused got engaged to victim but her family members fixed her marriage with another man in Karachi. To avenge it, the accused created fake profile and uploaded her photos to defame her.

SP (cyber cell) Jitendra Singh said that victim who lived in Mhow with parents had lodged a complaint in January that an unidentified person created a fake Facebook profile under name of Rohit Verma on which he uploaded her objectionable pictures. She came to know about the fake profile from one of her relatives.

After receiving the complaint, sub inspector Ashutosh Mithas was told to investigate the case. A preliminary investigation revealed that profile was created by Mohammad Naim of Mhow. Later, a case under Sections 66-C, 67 IT Act was registered. Cyber team arrested Mohammad Naim from his residence in Mhow and a mobile phone used in crime was also recovered from him.

During questioning, accused said he knew the girl for more than seven years. He said he became upset after her parents fixed her marriage in Karachi, Pakistan. He went to Saudi Arab for job where he created a fake profile on Facebook. After few months, he returned to India and uploaded his and victim’s photo on the same profile to defame her.