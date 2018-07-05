Indore: Youth Congress, ABVP activists protest at New Girls Degree College

Indore: Activists of the Youth Congress and the ABVP staged protests over separate issues at New Girls Degree College on Wednesday. While the youth wing of Congress opposed the college’s move of prohibiting entry of parents of students seeking admission, the ABVP was baying for administrative officer Rajesh Pathak’s head.

The ABVP activists reached the college campus in the afternoon and staged a demonstration there alleging that Pathak was not awarding tender of college canteen to anybody for his vested interest for the past three years.

They demanded his removal from the post.

After some hours, the YC activists also reached the campus and staged protest over ban on entry of parents and guardians of students seeking admission in the college. The YC activists allegedly locked gate of principal’s office as she was not present there. With protest not ending, the college administration lifted ban on the entry of parents and guardians on the campus after which the YC activists left.