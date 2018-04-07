Indore: World Table Tennis day; Kartikey Kaushik: A winner aspiring for gold

Indore: The credit for success of a sportsperson rarely goes to one person. It is a sum total of hard work of different people who build environment and skills to win a game. It is also true for a game like table tennis. World Table Tennis Day is observed on April 6 every year.

To celebrate the occasion, Free Press talked to 14-year old Kartikey Kaushik who is a table tennis champion. Learning every aspect of sports from judging the speed of ball to staying at ease during a game, Kartikey became a table tennis champion in three years with the help of his family members.

“I was six years old when my grandfather (Santosh Kaushik) took me to a swimming pool,” Kartikey said. His journey in the world of sports began with swimming as an activity to stay fit. “I was scared at first but with grandfather around, my fear vanished as I dived in 12-feet deep pool within a month of my swimming lessons,” Kartikey said. It gave him confidence and he began to love sports.

“About three years back, I found my calling when my grandfather took me to a table tennis match,” Kartikey said. His grandfather is recipient of Vikram award in table tennis. “My grandfather was among the best table tennis players and I wanted to become like him,” Kartikey said. Coaching his grandson, Kaushik taught him basic and advanced moves of a good player.

“I participated in first state table tennis championship in the same year and bagged silver medal,” Kartikey said. He played six other state championships that year but failed to get gold. “In December 2015, I played first national championship and I was scared,” Kartikey said. His fear and lack of confidence took over as he lost in second round.

“I felt horrible, it still saddens me but it taught me so many lessons,” Kartikey said. He learned that skills are often not enough in a game. Mental stability and positivity play an essential role. “I began reciting Hanuman Chalisa and practised being positive since then,” Kartikey said. He has played six nationals and hopes to win one someday.

Talking about contribution of his family members, Kartikey said, “Everyone in my family has taught an important lesson about sports, management and life by their actions.” His father Ashutosh Kaushik, a Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) mentor, teaches him to stay focused. “My mother (Nidhi) works more than all of us and supports me in every possible way. Her hard work inspires me,” Kartikey said. His younger brother Abhirav indirectly motivated him.