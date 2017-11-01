Indore: Women of Substance: Fighting odds and dancing to the end of love

Indore: Holding endless strength in layers of beauty, grace and art, a woman aptly defines life in her way of existence with nature and surroundings. Sadly, her road to self-discovery is often hurdled by traditions, rituals and rules meant for ideal behaviour. But, overlooking these bondages, women of substance work hard and pave a way to blossom and shine. Engineer Divya Singh is one such woman, who overcame rules and found a way to express herself in as early as 22 years of age.

“If I sum up my life, passion, friend and love in one word, it would be nothing but ‘Dance’,” Divya said. Born with understanding of rhythm and passion for dance, she would never leave a chance to dance. “Dancing might seem normal and easy to a lot of people, but I come from a Rajput family where girls are not allowed to dance,” Divya shared. In her culture, dancing was strictly prohibited, let alone performing on stage.

“While my heart urged me to dance, opportunities were often darkened either due to family restrictions or nepotism in my first school (Rashtriya Vidhya Mandir School),” Divya said. She explained that teachers often selected favourite students for performances and competition.

“I could never get a chance in school to perform, until my parents (Rajesh and Kusum) noticed how much dancing meant to me,” Divya said. Though they had a hiccup in accepting her love for dance, looking at her passion parents supported her ambitions.

“My mom switched my school and allowed me to learn classical dance,” Divya said. Learning under the wing of Dalia Dutta, her interest was tested.

“Dancing generally is different than learning a form of dance and honestly, I feel Odissi is a challenging form,” Divya said. Dancing became more fun for her than anything else.

“As my new school was bias, I got a chance to perform in annual fests,” Divya shared. Though her parents were supportive, her extended joint family stood against the idea of her dancing in public.

With strong support from her parents, she went on dancing through her college and making everyone proud. “I performed in inter college festivals representing my college and family at Altius college, Swami Vivekanand college, NiCT IGNOU, Vindhya college , School Of Commerce DAVV and various others,” Divya said.

She won numerous prizes in competition that her parents proudly present to their house guests. “Even my joint family had to stop talking bad when I performed at Malwa Utsav, MP foundation day, Sharad Utsav, Savan Mahotsava, Tribal Museum, Bhopal and many other government programmes,” Divya said.

Representing India in International Odissi Dance Festival in Bhubneshwar, she added another charm in her bracelet. “Dance is my passion and though I am invited as a judge in various competitions, I chose to become an engineer,” Divya said.

Talking about the power of dance, she talked about its healing and strengthening qualities. “Our hobbies can bring us back to life from any kind of depression and even sickness, it has worked for me,” Divya said.

In 2014, when her grandfather (Dinanath) suffered a heart attack, she was baffled. “I was very close to him and when I saw him in the hospital with risk of losing him forever, it crushed me,” Divya said.

She danced with devotion that not only saved her from depression but also helped her grandfather’s recovery. “Classical dance has an important element of devotion and prayer that definitely attracts positive energy,” Divya said.

Having found her passion, she tries to encourage every girl in her family to pursue her passion.