Indore: Women of Substance: Eyesight didn’t deter her from achieving dream

Indore: Vision is never determined by sight and understanding it often takes time for an individual. What ensures a person’s success is vision, hard work, support and a will to never quit. Born in Dhar village, 29-year-old banker Sapna Bariya let her vision take over when her sight became limited to darkness and blur. Sharing her story, Sapna said, “I always had a problem in my eyes and as I grew up, my sight became weaker day by day and there was time when I could not read at all.”

Studying in a local school, somehow she managed to clear exams till Class IV as students were not held back then. “In Class V board exam I could not able to read the question paper, so I failed not once but twice,” Sapna shared. She felt ashamed at first but it was difficult to give up studying easily. “I cleared the exam in the third attempt, but my sight vanished completely after that,” Sapna said.

Her parents (nurse Nirmala and teacher Kishanlal Bariya) took her to a doctor who suggested transfer to Indore for better facilities.

“We came to Indore, where doctors suggested me learning Braille as my sight could not be reversed,” Sapna said. “Taking Braille lippi as an opportunity to learn, I learnt it in 15 days. I felt hopeful because I wanted to study and Braille is an opportunity to do so,” Sapna said.

While learning was not tough, staying alone in teenage years in a new city with unknown people was quite difficult. “My parents had to be in Dhar with my three siblings and I became homesick and I cried a lot,” Sapna said.

Following her ambition, she completed schooling and bachelors in political science. “I realised that the only way to become employable is with computer training,” Sapna said. She went to Delhi for a five-month special training course. “I wanted to be independent, as everyone other than my parents had claimed that I would never succeed and be a burden on my parents,” Sapna said.

As private jobs were too difficult, she appeared in competitive examinations for government jobs in banking sector. “Selection ratio is scary, so I had to try and appeared exams for three years and finally it tasted success and become a banker,” Sapna said.