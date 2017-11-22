Indore: Woman in PHQ accuses DSP of sexual harassment

Indore: A middle-aged woman attempted to barge in the police headquarters (PHQ) where chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was holding a meeting with senior police officials on Tuesday. The woman had come to complain against a DSP posted in CID cell in Indore who she said sexually harassed and used her for past 13 years. She wanted to meet the chief minister as the police officials did not pay heed to her. As she forced herself inside, she was stopped at PHQs entry gate and was told that she had no permission to enter. The women police constables

present there stopped her but she was adamant to meet the chief minister.

This drama continued for about an hour before mediapersons who had also gathered at PHQ. Finally, woman police SHO Sikha Vyas calmed her and took her away from the premises at about 4.30 pm. Talking to mediapersons present there, the woman said that DSP Pawan Mishra and she were living as husband and wife for past 13 years. The couple also has a 13- year old child. The childs school admission form mentions Mishra as his father. The DSP had promised that he will accept as his wife after his retirement in 2020 because he was already married and he cannot keep two wives while in government service.

In 2005, she came in contact with Pawan Mishra who was posted in Bhopal as police station in-charge. After some time, they both married secretly and since then they were living as a husband and wife. But in May 2016, Pawans wife came to know about their relationship. Since then, Mishras attitude changed towards her. In December 2016, Pawan and his brother-inlaw came to her house in Bhopal and threatened her with dire consequences if she revealed about the relationship to police or made it public.

After this, she made several complaints to police including CSP, SP, DIG and DGP but none of them paid attention. She alleged that she was pushed from one police station to another police station.