Indore: Woman held for duping Rajasthan man of Rs 6L on pretext of marriage

Indore: City crime branch officials arrested a woman for allegedly duping a wealthy man from Rajasthan on the pretext of marrying him and now, a search is on to nab the agent and three other persons, who had introduced themselves as parents of the woman.

The girl had fled with Rs 6 lakh and other valuables just 45 days after their marriage. Following several complaints of similar crime, DIG Harinarayanachari Mishra had instructed crime branch to track the woman, who duped several persons applying the same modus operandi.

As per the order ASP (crime) Amarendra Singh formed a team of crime branch officials and started investigation into the matter, when a tip off was received about a 32-year-old Maya Thakur, who got married about four months ago, but was staying with her parents in Lala Ka Bagicha area for a few months after leaving his husband’s place 45 days ago.

Swinging into action, crime branch team detained the woman as suspect, who during interrogation later revealed that she got married with Manoj Jain from Kota in January 2017 and fled his place after stealing Rs 6 lakhs and jewellery from there.

She also informed police that she got married with Mukesh Thakur from Goma Ki Phel area of the city some 11 years ago, but following some dispute with her husband, separated from him and was staying with her parents. She came in contact with agent Sanjay from Ujjain, who arranged her marriage with Monoj in Kota after introducing her as Neha Jain of Ujjain. Sanjay also prepared a fake Aadhaar card for her and took three more impersonators to Rajasthan to introduce them as girl’s parents.

During investigation, it was found that Manoj had lodged a complaint at concerned police station of Rajasthan against Maya and four of her accomplices, including agent Sanjay. Later, Rajasthan police officials were informed and police took Maya to Rajasthan for further action into the case.