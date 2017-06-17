Indore: Woman booked for manhandling cop

Indore: A cop was allegedly manhandled by a woman after he stopped the accused’s minor son, who was driving a two-wheeler, near Footi Kothi Square under Annapurna police station area on Thursday evening. Police have booked the woman under various sections of IPC.

According to the police, home guard personnel Arjun Yadav stopped a minor boy for driving a two-wheeler near Footi Kothi Square during a checking drive.On being asked, the boy failed to produce necessary documents of the vehicle and started arguing with Yadav.

The boy later called his mother Nitu Wadhwani on the spot, who again exchanged heated words with the officer instead of admitting to her son’s fault and later, manhandled the cop. She also torn the uniform of the cop in rage, alleging that cop was thrashing his son.

However, senior police officials accompanying Yadav in the checking drive pacified the woman. Police have registered a case under section 353, 332, 294, 506 of the IPC against the woman.