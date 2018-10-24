Indore: ‘We welcome Supreme Court order on firecrackers’

To curb air pollution ahead of Diwali, Supreme Court has allowed sale of fire crackers with certain conditions in the country. Apex court has also said that crackers can be lit from 8 pm to 10 pm. Supreme Court has also imposed ban on sale of online crackers. Sameer Tiwari of Free Press talked to residents to know their reactions.

“I support Supreme Court’s judgement. It is time we get serious about deteriorating environment. The judgement will help in controlling sale of banned firecrackers and help in curbing noise and air pollution.”

Aditya Veer, student

“The sale of banned firecrackers will be restricted by this judgement. This will surely help in reduction noise and air pollution. Citizens should support and respect this judgement.”

Hrishi Sharma, student

“The apex court respects traditions and culture of people. We should also support the decision. Authorities should keep a strict check on sale of banned firecrackers. Also, decision to restrict online sale of firecrackers will aid in reducing sale of banned products.”

Rajat Sanghvi, architect

“Looking at degrading environment conditions, we must find ways to reduce pollution. This judgement is a step towards a better future. Some people may not like the decision but eventually they will understand that protecting environment should be our primary concern.”

Naman Dongle, businessman

“This is a bold and smart move by the court. It supports the tradition of keeping in mind the necessity to protect environment.”

Rochak Jain