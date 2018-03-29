Indore: We like this festival as it teaches peace and harmony, say youths

Indore: The members of Jain community held meetings at Jain temples in the city on Wednesday to plan for Mahavir Jayanti procession. Mahavir Jayanti will be observed on Thursday. Mahavir Jayanti falls on 13th day of Chaitra month every year, which holds special significance for the Jain community across the world.

As part of celebrations, the idol of Mahavir will carried out on a chariot. The chariot procession called ‘rath yatra’ will pass through various parts in the city. Both sections of Jain community, Shwetambar Jains and Digambar Jains will take out separate processions.

Talking about the importance of festival with Free Press, Dr Arpit Chopra said, “The festival is most important for us as it marks the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir, the last Tirthankara. Tirthankara means saviour and spiritual teacher in Jainism.”

Discussing his favourite part of the festival, management professor Prayatna Jain said, “Like any other festival, food plays an important role in Mahavir Jayanti celebrations and it is my favourite part. We normally follow a diet that has no onions and garlic. Their central idea of eating is to consume fresh meals made from natural means with minimum harm to living creatures. This satvik food prepared during this day is special and delicious because it is offered as part of prayers.”

Sharing the reason for her inclination towards the festival, MNC marketing manager Akanksha Jain said, “Jainism is considered world’s most peaceful religion. Its main goal is the liberation of the soul from the cycle of birth and death (Maya). To achieve liberation, one must observe five great vows: Ahimsa or Ahinsa (non-violence), Satya (truth), Asteya or Achaurya (not-stealing), Brahmacharya (celibacy) and Aparigraha (non-hoarding).”

Discussing about celebrations, IIT student Astha Jain said, “All our festivals bring us together and teach us simple ways of finding happiness without harming others. I look forward to Mahavir Jayanti because all my relatives come to city and we celebrate life. I think it is very important to find happiness in every aspect of life, but at the same time, we must find those pleasures without harming anyone. Our actions should be aimed at bringing harmony and balance in life of every being on planet, whether it is worm or human being.”