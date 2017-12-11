Indore: VSOM inks MoU with Lanka varsity for student exchange

Indore: An MoU was signed between Vishisht School of Management and a Sri Lankan university during the b-school’s 6th annual international conference on ‘Paradigm shift in global business practices and socio-economic development’ held on Saturday. The conference was inaugurated by DAVV vice-chancellor Dr Narendra Dhakad, Dr Dilip Pithadia from the USA and Dr Rangana Shalika from Sabaragamuwa University of Sri Lanka.

“A high-level educational delegation from Sri Lanka attended the conference and also signed an MoU with VSOM for educational, learning and cultural exchange programmes for students and faculties,” said VSOM director Dr SM Anas Iqbal. This year, the institute conferred Vishisht Shiksha Samman on Medi Caps University vice chancellor Dr Sunil Somani, Dr Dharmendra Mehta of Vikram University and Cynthia James for their outstanding contribution in technical, higher and school education, respectively.

Besides, Vishisht Sewa Samman was bestowed on Sudeep Goyal of Rajasthan for his services to the society. In his key-note address, Pithadia said that to make progress in worldwide economy, it is critical to deal with social interests. In his address, Dr Shalika said that the green human resource management will play an important role in Industry to promote the environment related issues by adopting it in management philosophy.

Dhakad said that today there are hardworking and educated people in India but in order to continue to develop India, these qualities also need disciplined, good-natured, honest and well-intentioned people. VSOM chairman Dr Naveen Narang expressing his views said that socio-economic development implies continuous improvement in the well-being and in the standard of living of people.

A panel was also held on theme “polarisation and quality of education”. The conference received 305 research papers from various academicians, budding research scholars and students from different destinations.