Indore: Voting in pvt colleges on Nov 27

Indore: It’s better late than never. Though late, the state government complying with directives by Jabalpur bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court on Friday declared schedule for second phase of student union polls which are to be held in private colleges, more than a fortnight after first phase was held in government and aided colleges.

As per the schedule, election notification would be declared on November 20 and voting would take place on November 27. After declaring the poll schedule, commissioner (higher education) Neeraj Mandoli said that they were bound to follow the instructions of the court.

On October 25, a division bench comprising chief justice Hemant Gupta and justice VK Shukla had issued directions to the government for holding student union polls in unaided private colleges and issue notification for the same by October 30. The directions had come on a petition filed by NSUI alleging that students of private colleges had been deprived of polls as the government had announced polls only in government and aided colleges.

The deadline of October 30 though exhausted no notification for the polls was issued by the government. When everyone thought that the department of higher education won’t be allowing polls in private colleges, the poll schedule was uploaded on its website. Both NSUI and ABVP welcomed the DHE’s move of announcing polls in private colleges as well. “It’s nice to see that the government did not hid behind excuse of exams in colleges to overlook the court’s instructions,” NSUI city chief Vipin Wankhede said.

ABVP national secretary Rohin Rai said that it would have been unfair on the part of government if it would have deprived students of private colleges of polls. “I am happy that the government does that,” he added. After a gap of six years, the DHE on October 12 had announced student union polls in institutions of higher learning and also released election schedule. The election notification stated that the polls would be held in government, aided and unaided private colleges on October 30. However, the next day the DHE issued an amended notification stating that student union polls would be held only in government and aided colleges. To this, NSUI had moved court seeking polls in private colleges as well.

Election of CR, student council

The pattern and guidelines would be same as polls in government and aided colleges. Firstly, a student whose name is present in the voter list, will propose name of a candidate for CR post. The candidate will then submit nomination paper and contest election. After results for CR polls are announced, process for student council will begin. Elected CRs can contest election for any one of the posts in student council. The elected CRs will cast vote and winners will find place in the council.

Exams to be hit

Exam season has already arrived in some universities. With the DHE announcing student union polls from November 20 to 27, the universities would have to amend exam time tables. “We had planned odd semester exams from November 22. We have to discuss dates of exams again following announcements of elections in private colleges,” said DAVV deputy registrar (exams) Prajwal Khare.