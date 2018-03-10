Indore: Voice of Rage: Swachh minds more important than swachh streets

Indore: The incident of molestation of a nine-year-old girl by an employee of a reputed shopping mall at the mall’s game zone in city on Thursday once again exposed the brutal reality of India that threatens existence of women every second.

Moreover, adding insult to injury the shameful incident took place on the very International Women’s Day when women were being appreciated and recognised all across the world for their achievements and pledges being taken to make this earth safe for the fair sex.

However, while many remained busy in posting pictures of Women’s Day celebrations on social media overlooking the incident some indeed raised voice against the incident. As a result, demanding change in ‘rape culture’ in the country, protest #SafeIndore and #SafeIndia emerged on social media pushing ‘Swacch India’ to the background.

Talking to Free Press, concerned citizens expressed their opinion in protest and emphasised on the need of safety and clean mindset before anything else.

Voicing her rage, designer Simran SB said “While culprit roams shamelessly, rape victims are often looked down upon in the society and forced to suffer mental trauma without any fault of them. I think it is high time we got justice and more importantly, safety.” She also questioned government for failing to enforce strong laws to deal with sexual violence against women and not being active enough to ensure safer environment.

“We are more than willing to keep our streets clean and spend so much for Swachh Indore, but do nothing for safer city,” Simran rued.

Ready to fight case in court for free

After Nirbhaya case, the current law made in the country sentences a sexual offender with imprisonment upto life-term with no chance of bail. The molestation incident at the city’s TI Mall should be produced in fast-track court which can decide on the matter within just a couple of months. The crime is indeed shameful and the accused Arjun Rathore should be punished strictly, for the incident has surely left permanent scar on the victim. However, if her family and society help her, she can eventually recover from the trauma.

The incident must have left a bad image of man in her mind and removing that would take a lot of efforts and time. Every person who would come across her in future should ensure treating her with positivity. Her family needs moral support as well. As far as I am concerned, I am willing to take up the case and fight for her justice for free. It is every person’s right to be free and safe in a democratic country

Every time when such cases appear, women are blamed alleging they did not either dress properly or invited trouble by some other way. But, did you ever think what that little girl was doing to invite trouble? We need to stop coming up with excuses. If raped, women are blamed for going out late at night. Women deserve to be safe everywhere and in every condition. Actually the problem is in our culture that accepts rape and does not fight it hard enough

Richa Tiwari