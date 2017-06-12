Indore: Vijayvargiya defends govt, blames babus for not implementing schemes

Indore: Defending the state government on the issue of ‘violent’ farmers’ agitation that the state has been witnessing since June 1, BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya put the blame on bureaucrats for not implementing the existing schemes, sparking angers among farmers.

At a meeting held in Residency Kothi on Saturday, the BJP leader said that “Farmers are unhappy with the shoddy implementation of schemes and reliefs by the officials.”

After meeting a delegation of farmers in Indore, Vijayvargiya said that farmers were satisfied with the intensions and policies of the state government, but they fumed on its implementation.

“They are happy with the policies of the state government made for their welfare, but dissatisfied with the working of bureaucrats and officials. Farmers told me that the ground level officials do not work or facilitate them with the reliefs by the government without taking bribe,” he said.

He alleged that the officers of patwari and tehsildar level take bribe anything between Rs 50,000 and Rs 5 lakh for facilitating them with the reliefs solely meant for them.

However, he accepted that farmers are not getting the deserving rates of their production whether it is grains or the milk.

“Production of Soybean costs them around Rs 4,000 to 5,000 per quintal, but they do not get even the production cost in return. Farmers also suggested me to apply AMUL model for buying milk to boost their motivation for production,” Vijayvargiya said.

He added that he will discuss the issues and suggestions of the farmers with the Chief Minister and also raise them with the central government to provide them immediate relief.

Farmers requested Vijayvargiya to ask government to take decision on waiving their loans soon.