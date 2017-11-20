Indore: Vidyasagar School annual fest concludes on promising note

Indore: Vidyasagar School concluded its two-day annual fest with an award ceremony, recognising excellent performance of senior students. Extending their exhibition under the fest, students showcased their artwork at the school auditorium on the occasion. Welcoming parents and guests, school principal Dr DC Sharma congratulated students for their brilliant performance in arts, sports and academics. In his address he spoke on importance of discipline and experience in education.

Encouraging students, vice chancellor of Shri Vaishnav Vidyapeeth Vishwavidyalaya Dr Upinder Dhar appreciated their efforts and felt happy to be surrounded by ‘talented tomorrows’ of the country. From expressing devotion to romance, students brought all shades of positive emotions to the canvas. Though there were endless canvases with figures of ‘Radha Krishna’, some students still found a way to make their painting stand apart.

Following excessive detailing, student Aryan Arya beautifully carved eyes of the figure in his painting. Bolding colouring divisions of faces, student Priyanka Mewada gave a hint of folk art in her painting. Painting his dream place, student Ishan Jain said “I always have wanted to paint a landscape where I wanted to go, but initially it was very difficult.” He explained that colours would always mess up and he would miss out on the right shade.

His painting of setting sun came out perfectly after practise. Showcasing her passion for dance, student Prarthana Jain painted a picture of ballet dancer. “I love the gracefulness and freedom of dance, it can truly make a person smile and feel happy,” she said. Similarly, student Shrishti Jain painted a flying butterfly while student Sakshi Panchlaniya worked aptly with soil-like colours in her painting of folk art with figures.

Another participant Shivam Ajmera said “I like studying science, but painting is my passion.” He displayed two of his paintings– one portraying romance and the other representing lovely eyes of ‘Krishna’. Combining his passion and interest, student Aditya Jain made a black and white painting of Michael Jackson. “I want to be a dancer like him and he drives me to work harder and give 100 per cent to everything that I do,” Aditya said.

HUMAN EMOTIONS IN CAMERA

While most photographers captured wildlife and lighting images, student Akshay Katakwar clicked pictures that talked about human emotions. Talking about his passion, he said “I got my first camera when I was in class VIII and since then, I cannot resist clicking special moments.” He had also clicked a picture of a wild cat caught in enclosure.“Happiness and calmness on the face of saint in Shirdi makes me feel peaceful,” Akshay said pointing to another photograph of his.