Indore-Veraval train flagged off with 210 passengers

Indore: The special Indore-Veraval Mahamana Express train was flagged off on Friday with 210 passengers. This is the 53rd train to start from city. The train’s regular run will start from July 3. Indore MP and Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan flagged off the train from railway platform number 5.

Those present on the occasion included AK Gupta, general manager of western railway, RN Sunkar, DRM Ratlam, MLA Usha Thakur and IDA chairman Shankar Lalwani. Speaking on the occasion, Mahajan said city’s train connectivity has scaled up as there is direct train for every state capital from the city.

Timing of the train

10.25 pm: Departure from Indore every Tuesday.

06.05 pm: Arrival at Veraval on Wednesday.

08.45 am: Departure from Veraval every Thursday.

04.55 am: Arrival at Indore railway station on Friday.

Ladies AC waiting room starts.

Mahajan said a separate AC waiting room has become operational at platform number 1 from Friday. The refreshment room has been converted for the purpose.

Mahajan releases poster

LS Speaker released a poster of time table of trains operating from the city. It is prepared by Mahanagar Vikas Parishad. Ramswarup Mundra of Parishad said under the current tenure of Mahajan, the city has got 18 new trains while seven trains were extended to other cities.