Indore: Varsities robbed of right to admit students

Indore: Nearly six years after snatching curriculum preparation work from them, the department of higher education (DHE) on Wednesday robbed state universities, including Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), of right to admit students on their own.

The DHE launched unified admission process for courses offered by university teaching departments of all the state universities on the lines of centralised online admission counselling for colleges.

In a letter addressed to registrars of 13 state universities, OSD (higher education) Ajay Prakash Khare said that centralised online process for admission in UTDs would be conducted from session 2018-19 therefore the varsities are directed to provide information regarding vacant seats, course-wise to the DHE by March 10.

In a meeting of held on February 22, the DHE had announced plans to hold common entrance test for admission to UTDs. Registrar of all universities, except DAVV, liked the proposal and expressed their willingness to be a part of the unified admission process.

But, DAVV registrar Ajay Verma objected saying reportedly that the Right to grant admission in teaching departments rests with the universities and they should not be deprived of it. He also reportedly stated that the DAVV already holds common entrance test for admission in professional courses offered by its teaching departments.

To this, the DHE exempted courses under CET from unified admission process. “The non-CET courses of DAVV will be under unified admission process,” Verma said.

Professors of the DAVV flayed the DHE’s proposal saying that it’s encroaching upon autonomy of universities even when UGC is advocating for granting more and more freedom to institutions of higher learning in curriculum making, admissions, finance and exams.

“Some six year ago, the DHE had taken away right to prepare syllabus from university and now it snatched admission process too,” a professor wishing anonymity said. He also stated that quality of students will be compromised if unified admission process would be adopted.

“For quality students, the DAVV conducts entrance test at centres across the country. The DHE will hold unified entrance test only in MP due to we won’t get talent from all over the country,” said a professor wishing anonymity.