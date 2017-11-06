Indore: Unravelling magnets and miracles to curious minds

Indore: Unravelling mysteries of science to a large gathering of enthusiastic students in an event ‘Hidden Secrets of Science’ hosted by Free Press at Basketball Complex here on Sunday, key speaker professor Sumit Upamanyu explained how satellites are able to trace location on earth with accuracy and messages travel through GPS to drivers.

“The more is the gravity, more is the time. Time changes with gravity and speed, in fact at speed of light time is zero,” he quoted the principle of physics as saying. He further explained the Einstein’s famous relativity theory with example to make it easy for the young minds to grasp.

Putting an interesting hypothetical situation to make the conversation student-friendly, the professor said “If we send one of twin identical brothers in a shuttle that revolves around Earth close to speed of light and call both of them after 10 years then the one revolving in space would be much younger.”

Further, he threw the students wondering as he asked “Tell me which one is older, head or foot.” However, settling their worry lines he explained “Recall the relation of gravity and time. According to it, your head ages more than your foot.”

Coming to an interesting topic that connected well with students, he talked about possibility of time travel. “Time travel is very much possible according to the theories of physics,” Upamanyu said. Questioning audience about the absurdities of time travel, he talked about ‘grandfather paradox’. “Imagine you went back to your past and killed your grandfather, then what would happen?” Upamanyu asked. He also explained multiverse theory that explains existence of many parallel universes at the same time.

Another speaker at the event trainer Vipin Joshi in his address said “I had faced neuro problem and hence, I had to stay away from teaching. It was the toughest phase of my life.” Sharing several examples from Swami Vivekanad’s life, he explained why choosing friends should be parent’s choice and not a liberty given to children.

“We need to set examples for students. Like, as I ask my students not to use social media, I myself too do not use the facility,” Joshi said. He also introduced his upcoming educational channel on youtube called ‘Suvi’, which would facilitate online learning.