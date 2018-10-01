Indore: Understand kids; parents need to control their reactions

A child hears ‘No’ about 400 times a day, according to a research conducted by University of California, Los Angeles. The study was cited by founder of Yoga Prana Vidya (YPV) NJ Reddy to explain parents, grandparents and educators the current condition of children. “Imagine being told not to do something 400 times a day… How would you react to it? Would you be humble and happy?” Reddy asked. He urged parents to consider their child’s situation and give them a happy environment for growth.

“Instead of saying no to something, parents can give alternatives,” Reddy said. Further, he advised parents to lead by example and do what is required of children. “Even if we do not say anything, our sadness and negativity affects our children, they are more susceptive to their surroundings than adults,” Reddy said. Even if a teacher is scolding one specific child, then the entire class is equally affected. “The biggest problem is in our ideology of rewards and punishment, which leads to fear, obligation, shame and guilt,” Reddy said. The strategy of carrot and stick deletes happiness from the equation. “We label children based on their temporary reaction, which brings down their morale and further reduces their potential,” Reddy said.

how to react, when to react

Situation 1: What do you do if a child is playing music loudly and it is disturbing your work?

Parents: Ask the child to tone it down in different tone depending on mood.

Reddy: Our reaction depends on our mood, so we must be calm and happy around our children.

Situation 2: What do you do if a neighbour is playing music loudly and it is disturbing your work ?

Parents: We request them to tone it down

Reddy: Children are also human beings and they deserve same level of respect.

Some interactions

“The entire society is dealing with kids in some way or other. They are the future of our world. We can mould them at this stage because their brain waves are slower. We should work on environment overall. Parents need to apply these techniques, not just listen.”

– Vishakha Karnani

“We are labelling children and we must change. Our children are angry and it is not right. We have taught them that.”

BP Tiwari

School principal

“I have a 3-year-old daughter. I understood why she is angry. We have to change for them. We need to slow down in life.”

Purva Chordia

Homemaker

“Vishakha taught us techniques and they have helped us in making positive environment.”

Bhavna Sharma

Homemaker from Ujjain

“I am in contact with Vishakha for years. She taught us super brain techniques and it is helping children. They have better concentration and learning ability.”

Rachna Turakhia

Playschool owner