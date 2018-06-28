Indore: Uday Bahrawat, Narendra Satsangi left in race for Lokpal

Indore: Either Narendra Kumar Satsangi or Uday Singh Bahrawat will be Lokpal (ombudsman) of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV). Vice chancellor Dr Narendra Dhakad said that three retired judges were in race for the position.

“One of them, Vibhavari Joshi has been nominated as member in a family court. So, technically we are left with Satsangi and Bahrawat as choices. We will appoint one of them as Lokpal of the university this week itself,” he said. The process of appointment of Lokpal (ombudsman) at DAVV is in its final leg. The VC on Wednesday directed the university administration to complete the appointment of Lokpal in two to three days.

DAVV had received a panel of three members from the State government with directions to appoint one of them as Lokpal by July 1. All the three members in the panel are retired judges and residents of Indore. The panel includes names of Vibhavari Joshi of Tilak Nagar, Narendra Kumar Satsangi of Mangalmurti Nagar and Uday Singh Bahrawat from MIG Colony. Dhakad has invited all the three members to university for informal conversation.

Sources said that Joshi informed the university that she was appointed as member in family court so she should not be considered for Lokpal post. That means the university will have to appoint either Satsangi or Bahrawat as Lokpal. Dhakad said that the university will ensure that Lokpal is appointed before commencement of new academic session 2018-19.

As per University Grants Commission (Student Grievance Redressal) Regulations 2012, every university has to appoint a Lokpal who will be responsible for redressal of grievances pertaining to admission, delay in examinations, results, harassment etc.

The Lokpal will be a part-time officer to be appointed for a period of three years or until he attains the age of 70 years, whichever is earlier. As per the Regulations 2012, the Lokpal should be a judge not below the rank of district judge or a retired professor who has at least 10 years of experience as a professor.

Grievance redressal committee for colleges

The DAVV V-C will also constitute grievance redressal committee, which will have five members. The committee may work for one college or a group of colleges. The committee will comprise senior university professor as chairman, three senior teachers from the affiliating colleges and a student representative.

The grievance committee will have a two-year term and it will communicate its decision to the complainant within 10 days of receipt of the complaint. Any person aggrieved by committee’s decision may appeal before ombudsman within six days.