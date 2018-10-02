Indore: Two more flights for Hyderabad from city, Now, 11 flights from city to Cyberabad

There is good news for city flyers as Air Asia rolled out two flights for Hyderabad on Monday. Both the flights received got overwhelming response from the passengers.

As the Devi Ahilyabai Holkar airport functions round-the-clock since March 25, more and more airlines are introducing flights from the city. The airline has decided to expand its flight operation from the city and to increase its domestic operations. After these two flights, the total flights on this sector reached 14. Air Asia would be the 3rd operator on the sector after Indigo and Jet Airways.

Hyederabad flight schedule

1. 7.35 am departure from Hyderabad.

2. 37 am arrival at Indore

3. 25 am Departure from Indore

4. 11.am Arrival at Hyderabad

5. 3.15 pm departure from Hyderabad

6. 4.45 pm Arrival at Indore

7. 5.15 pm departure from Indore

8. 7.00 pm arrival at Hyderabad