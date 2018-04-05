Indore: Two-day national conference by LBSIM

Indore: Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management (LBSIM), Dwarka organised a two-day national conference theme ‘Digital Interventions for Economic Growth’ recently. The conference provided a forum to prominent speakers, management thinkers and professors to analyse dimensions of digital interventions undertaken by government, corporate organisations and entrepreneurs and its impact on the economy and society.

The conference commenced with screening of a video based on Lal Bahadur Shastri’s life, followed by lighting of the traditional lamp by chief guest Shekhar Dutt, former Governor, Chhattisgarh, keynote speaker Anil Bhardwaj, advisor, TRAI, Dr DK Shrivastava, director, LBSIM, Dr GL Sharma, advisor, Corporate Interface, LBSIM, Prof Alok Pandey, conference convener, LBSIM and Saurabh Maloo, president, Management Grid 2018-19, LBSIM.

In his address, chief guest shed light on the importance of efficient digitalization and measures to skilfully handle it. Bhardwaj highlighted how Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and its implementation have led to world perceiving India as an IT hub nation.

Book ‘Digital Interventions for Economic Growth’, including research papers edited by Dr Pandey, Dr Sharma, Dr Anuj Verma, associate professor, LBSIM and Dr Nidhi Malhotra, assistant professor, LBSIM, was launched during the inaugural session.

Four technical sessions including research paper presentations were held. Dr Dinesh Tyagi, CEO and director, CSC e-Governance Services India Ltd and Saurabh Jain, head Paytm-Build for India graced the valedictory session with their presence.

Nivesh Marg magazine was launched by Vidhu Pandey and Abhinam Chhabra, co-ordinators of Nivesh- The Mutual Fund Investment Society, LBSIM. The magazine talks about economic reports, sector reports and includes articles submitted by students.

Awards for three best research papers were distributed. Dr Isha Rawal and Dr Renu Vashisth presented the 1st prize winning paper on portfolio diversification strategies. While 2nd prize was given to Prof Harsh Purohit and Ravisha Chutani, Dr Karishma Gulati Trehan Shikha N Khera bagged 3rd prize.