Indore: Two-day job fair held at GSIMR

Indore: Govindram Seksaria Institute of Management and Research (GSIMR) and National Career Services, Government of India organised a 2-day job fair for students here. Various national and MNCs took part in the job fair to pick out deserved persons from college campus.

The fair, concluded on Friday, was organised on model of career centre for employment of students in various positions. Freshers and experienced professionals in the age group of 21 to 34 participated in the fair. Various IT companies also participated in the fair to pick up engineers and developers. Most of the companies hailed from the city and they wanted to pick people for local operations in the state.

Students from all over the state appeared in the written tests and interviews in the college. Overall the vacancies that were found on various levels were about 200. Talking about the event, executive director of the college Ravi Gupta said, “Most students fail to find right job because of lack of knowledge about them.” He admitted that employment is an issue for every student but the problem is just the channel.

“There are companies who are looking for candidates with skills, but they are unable to reach them because not all of them are large-scale industries,” Gupta said. He explained that the job fair was aimed at providing opportunities to qualified candidates.

Discussing the response, coordinator Pravin Yadav said, “Students who had cleared MBA, BE and other courses came to the fair looking for opportunities.” He explained that even good colleges are failing to place students in local organisations.

“Most students cleared written examinations, which means they are knowledgeable,” Yadav said. He elaborated that students lacked communication skills and confidence. “Students need personality development and grooming, they are good in terms of theoretical knowledge,” he added.

On the occasion, 130 were shortlisted in the initial round and further evaluated will take place during personal interview. Sharing her experience, 22-year-old MBA pass-out Shivangi Mishra said, “I came from Khandwa, hoping to get a good job here.”

She was nervous and failed to get a job because of lack of communication skill. Talking about their nervousness, 21-year-old computer science engineers Rashmi Soni and Ravi Soni said, “We are coming from Bhopal and it is scary to be facing an interview because written tests are easier.” They elaborated that confidence is often hurdled because companies do not care about confidence and skill, just English.