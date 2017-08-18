Indore: Two-day i5 summit begins tomorrow

Indore: The much-talked i5 Summit, the annual entrepreneurship extravaganza of Indian Institute of Management Indore and Indian Institute of Technology Indore would be held on August 19 and 20. The summit, which previously hosted industry stalwarts such as Bibop Gresta, COO of Hyperloop and Mohandas Pai, Ex-CFO of Infosys, promises to captivate listeners with this year’s speaker series and keynote speeches.

Speakers from across the world and across various domains, such as Aaron Friedland, Venktesh Shukla, Vikas Mehta and Arun Thukral, among others, will be attending the summit this year. Friedland is the founder and executive director of the Walking School Bus, an organisation that empowers students worldwide to access education.

His personal experiences helped him realise that distance from school and lack of nutrition were the main challenges in education, and this coupled with his work at the UN Watch helped him start this noble initiative. Shukla, ex-Chair of TiE Global, has been involved with numerous start-ups as an executive, investor, board member, or adviser.

Besides being known for his transformational impact on TiE Global, he is known as the founding president of Foundation for Excellence, which provides scholarships to thousands of meritorious students. Thukral, MD & CEO of Axis Securities, has been long associated with Axis Bank, and under his stewardship Axis Securities (ASL), one of the fastest growing bank-promoted retail stock brokerage firms in the country, has also become one of the country’s largest. His experience in heading resource and strategic initiatives, streamlining operations and growing assets contributed to Axis Securities being awarded ‘The Best Broking House’ for three consecutive years.

Mehta, CMO, MullenLowe Lintas Group, has worked in the Lowe + Partners network in three countries in multiple local and regional leadership roles. Under his leadership, Lowe Vietnam became the largest marketing services company in Vietnam, and Lowe became one of the top 10 agency networks in Asia. As India CMO, he leads the agency’s growth agenda through thought leadership and agency reputation in the market.

The other speakers for the summit this year include Manish Advani, Mahindra SSG- marketing head; Rajiv Srivatsa, co-founder, Urban Ladder; Sharad Sharma, founder, iSpirit; Anubhav Modi of Bira91; Chaitali Moitra, MD, Harper Collins India; S Subramanyeswar, chief strategy officer, Lowe Lintas; Gautam Raj Anand, founder, Hub Hopper; Tushar Chhabra, founder, CRON Systems; Sandesh Chidanand, COO, Chaipoint; Dheeraj Sinha, chief strategy officer, Leo Burnett.

The third edition of the largest entrepreneurship summit in Central India, which saw a footfall of more than 2000 in its nascent stage, is eagerly awaited by participants all across India- more so on account of the doyens of industry who will be hosted at the i5 summit this year.