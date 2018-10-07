Indore: Trust, transparency must for successful manager, says Satendra Tiwari

Trust, Transparency and Relationship are the most important aspects of a successful manager. Management schools these days do not focus on the value of relationship and networking which is a crucial demand of industries these days. These tips were given by management guru Satendra Tiwari to management students here on Friday. He was holding a session CEO Talk organised by the students’ chapter of Indore Management Association at International Institute of Professional Studies, DAVV. The topic of the talk was “Expectations of Industry from Management Students”.

Tiwari had done his Engineering from NIT Jamshedpur. He has more than 24 years of experience in Manufacturing. He has worked with many reputed companies which include TATA’s TRF and L&T. Presently, he is working as plant head in CNH Industries. He explained how managers, along with their managerial skills must be a good salesman to survive in the industry. He also explained about Chinese skill set and how India is lagging.

Talking about the core issues of management, Tiwari stated that a manager must Understand the need of Customer. Further he said it is very important to understand and analyze the need of the customer. A manager should also be ready to take the onus and responsiblitiy. Performance is the key to survivial and one must take pride of the company he/she works for.