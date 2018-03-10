Indore: Tranquilised leopard leaves SDO with 10 stitches

Indore: A leopard strayed into Palhar Nagar creating panic among residents on Friday. A forest team that arrived on the scene had to toil hard for more than three hours before they were able to trap the big cat.

Initially, the rescue team placed a safety net to capture the leopard but sensing trouble the wild cat jumped outside the house and slipped below the net to attack SDO (forest) on duty RC Choubey. The wild cat bit Choubey on his waist and then ran amok on the street.

The wild animal further attacked two more persons during its flight before taking shelter in the house of businessman Manish Patodi in the locality. However, finding the main door closed the animal could not enter the rooms where family members had confined themselves and finally, settled itself on stairs in the veranda.

Taking advantage of the leopard’s position the team fired two tranquiliser darts at the feline of which only one could hit the target and the other missed.

After waiting for nearly 15 minutes, city zoo in charge Uttam Yadav signalled that the cat had fallen unconscious, following which the rescue team in charge and SDO RN Saxena along with two forest guards moved ahead to nab the animal. As they reached near the wild cat suddenly pounced on Saxena and bit him on his shoulder in order to escape arrest.

With the team proceeding further ahead, the cat retreated to the same house and three more tranquiliser darts were shot to calm down the animal. “One of the shots hit the leopard and finally, it fell unconscious,” Yadav said. The four-hour long high adrenaline drama thus ended with the rescue team putting the leopard in a cage and taking it to the city zoo.

Yadav said that they would leave the leopard in forest at the earliest as the animal was growing violent and could even hurt itself if kept in the zoo. Meanwhile, Saxena was badly injured in the attack and was rushed to hospital where he received 10 stitches for the deep wound.

Third incident in 4 years

For four long hours, the big cat stayed in Palhar Nagar and kept residents terrified. The rescue team took at least two hours to capture the leopard. Notably, this is the third incident of leopard sneaking into the city in last four years. In 2013, a leopard had strayed into a farm and forest officials took two days to catch it. Last year as well, a leopard had entered a residential quarter at a factory in Sanver Road industrial area.