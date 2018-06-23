Indore: Traffic diversions, restrictions for PM’s visit

Indore: Traffic restrictions and diversions will come into force from 10am on Saturday in wake of Prime Minister’s visit. Vehicles coming from Dewas will enter city through Bypass Road, Devguradiya cut point. Moving through Teen Imli and Musakhedi Square they will reach to PTC ground where parking arrangements have been made.

People from Ujjain will move via Bhorasla Square to Banganga Square, Marimata Square, DRP Lines, Rajkumar Square, Lantern Square, Regal Square , RNT Marg, Shrimaya Square to White Church, GPO Square and Daly College where they will park the vehicles. People coming from Nemawar and Khandwa will reach Nehru Stadium via Nemawar Road to Teen Imli, PTC. Their vehicles will be parked in Daly College Ground.

People coming from Mhow will park their vehicle opposite to district jail. They can reach the venue via Rajeev Gandhi Pratima Square, Bhanwarkuan, Navlakha, Musakhedi and Daly College Road. Vehicles coming from Dhar too will be parked opposite district jail. People can reach stadium via Chandan Nagar, Phooti Kothi, Gopur Square, Chanakyapuri Square, Mandi Gate, Rajeev Gandhi Statue Square, IT Park, Musakhedi and district jail.

Vehicles of BJP activists from constituency number 1, 4 and Rau will be parked in front of district jail. Activists from constituency number 2 and 3 will reach the stadium by buses and other vehicles via White Church. Buses will drop them at stadium’s gate number 3, 4 and 5 and move to parking at Daly College. Parking arrangements for media persons’ vehicles have been made at SBI Premises on GPO Square.

Entry of all heavy vehicles will be banned from Teen Imli to Transport Nagar and Mandi during the programme. Vehicles movement from Dhar Road to Super Corridor will be banned. The vehicles will reach their destination through Navdapanth, Chandan Nagar, Phooti Kothi, Gopur Square, Narmadapuram, Reti Mandi, AB Road and Bypass Road.

Entry of heavy vehicles coming from Ujjain too has been banned. The movement of other vehicles will be banned from Airport to Super Corridor, Bhorasla, MR-10, Chandragupta, Bapat Square, Vijay Nagar, Radisson Square, Khajrana Square Bengali Square, Pipliyahana and White Church after 10 am.