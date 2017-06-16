Indore: TRADERS STRIKE Markets witness complete shutdown

Indore: Traders, protesting certain harsh provisions of GST, burst with anger before state finance minister Jayant Malaiya, who was in the city to listen to their grievances on Wednesday. The quantum of anger was evident on the ground as well, as business activity of the city was completely shut down on Thursday.

The economy of the financial capital of the state came to a standstill, as all the wholesale and retail markets of the city remained closed. However, public and private transport ran as usual. Following the failure of dialogue with FM Malaiya at Residency at on Wednesday, over 500 traders of different business associations under the leadership of their apex representative body, Ahilya Chamber of Commerce and Industry called for Indore ‘band’ on Thursday. The markets which are known for their shine wore a deserted look and so do the roads.

All major markets of the city, including Sarafa, MT Cloth Market, Marothiya Bazar, Bohra Bazar, Bajajkhana chock, Malganj and Malharganj, Rajwada, Loha Mandi, Siyaganj, Maharani Road, MTH Compound, New Siyagnaj, shops of Shashri and Shivaji Market, Jawahar Marg, MG, Subhash Marg were totally closed.

In MT Cloth market leaders of their associations were in a field from the morning, ensuring all shops are closed. Notably, for the first time cloth is put under any tax regime, let alone the GST. Earlier it was exempted considering it as basic requirement of common people.

Hans Kumar Jain of cloth market said that our fight against imposing the GST on cloth will continue until government withdraws it.

Though decision of taking out a grand rally from Rajwada to the office of the commissioner of commercial tax department was called off by the chamber of commerce, traders of Prince Yashwant Road burnt an effigy of GST to mark their protest.

Chamber leaders hold meeting with CTD commissioner twice

Amid the day-long strike, prominent leaders of Ahilya Chamber of Commerce and Industry held meeting twice with commissioner of commercial tax, Raghvendra Singh at his office. Chamber’s president Ramesh Khandelwal, general secretary Sushil Sureka and treasurer Rasnidhi Gupta met Singh and discussed about drafting a proposal of solution, addressing the complaints and grievances, to present in the meeting of GST Council scheduled at New Delhi on June 18. Deputy commissioner of CTD Sudeep Gupta was also present during both the meetings.

Thursday’s bandh was voluntary and symbolic to express anger, fear and pain of the traders against the impractical provisions of GST. We are just waiting for the outcome of GST Council meeting. If it fails to address our demands, then the agitation would be intensified

– Rasnidhi Gupta,

Treasurer Ahilya Chamber of Commerce

2200 garments manufacturing units across the state remained closed on Thursday. The complexity of GST will ruin the traders and garments manufacturing sector, which is offering employment to over 2 lakh people in the state. If government fails to address our concern, we would further intensify our protest

– Ashish Nigam

secretary, MP Garments Association