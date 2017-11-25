Indore: Tough situations prove to be motivators for Vedant

Indore: We are often forced to adapt to situation that is difficult for us, but eventually we realise that every tough situation brings our best. Learning to live in every situation and using hurdles as motivators, ‘Humans of Indore’ are individuals who overcome hurdles with a smile.

Turning his tough times into learning lessons, 17-year-old student Vedant Yadav is an inspiration for many who are living alone. Sharing his story, Vedant said, “I moved to Indore when I turned 11 as there were no good schools in my hometown.” His parents stay in Barwani while his sister studies in a college in Indore.

“We lived in a joint family and everyone had the freedom to do whatever he/she wished. My grandfather (Tulsi Ram Yadav) is a farmer while my dad is a chemist and I aspire to become a swimmer and represent India,” Vedant said. Moving away from his family at a very young age, he could not bear the thought of staying alone in Indore.

“I would cry for days because from living in a home where everyone in the village was like a family, I moved to a school hostel alone,” Vedant said. Though his family motivated him to stay strong, his loneliness remained in the crowd of city. “I did not even have close friends, which I had in Barwani,” Vedant said. Eventually, he made peace with his situation but did not feel happy.

“My school had a swimming pool which appealed to me,” Vedant said. Gathering courage, he approached school coach Vikram Verma. “Coach was nice and encouraging despite knowing that I did not know swimming,” Vedant said. Impressed by his commitment, the coach worked with him like he did for others.

“First few months were really tough, I even sank a couple of times in the pool,” Vedant said. He was scared but fear was not enough to stop him from following his passion. “I would sink and fight water until I learned to swim properly,” Vedant said. His hard work paid off as he became one of the best swimmers in his school.

“I wished, dreamt and knew that I would become a good swimmer and represent in nationals and soon international too,” Vedant said. His unilateral commitment towards his passion makes him confident and brings success. “If we keep options like I will work as an engineer and keep swimming just as a passion, then it is likely that swimming will fade from my life eventually, but I want swimming to be my passion and profession forever,” Vedant said.

With support from his family members especially grandfather, he is the first person in his school and family to compete in national swimming championship at Delhi. Taking a break from his championship, Vedant shared, “I am swimming in the nationals and hoping to win.” He aspires to represent India in Olympics and is committed towards the same.