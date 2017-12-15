Indore: Toothless health dept leaves patients at mercy of quacks

Indore: One could hardly contradict that it would be most tragic for an ailing person to get treatment from a medical student’s father instead of a doctor? Sounds strange but true. A man with no eligibility of a doctor has been caught bravely treating patients at his clinic in Simrol, just about 20 kilometres from Indore and thus, putting life of a large number of citizens in risk. And not only that, the father of dentist was also maintaining follow-ups with the patients near Patel Bridge, in the centre of the city.

Officials of district health department were surprised to find such ‘quacks’ treating patients in city and going scot free. However, they couldn’t do much except serving notices to them.

According to nodal officer Dr Amit Malakar, “We launched a drive against quacks and unregistered doctors again in the city and nearby areas on the direction of chief medical and health officer Dr HN Nayak on Thursday. During the drive, we have found a Bengali ‘doctor’ Varun Biswas practising modern medicine in Simrol without any valid degree.” He said that during investigation, it was found that his son was pursuing MBBS but he was treating the patients.

Similarly, a clinic of BDS running in a small kiosk in city was also found where the man used to take follow up meets with his patients.

“We have warned them to shut the clinics with immediate effect and also, serving them notices for the same,” Dr Malakar said. Meanwhile, a medical store named Sri Krishna Medical was raided by the team on which the pharmacist was treating patients and distributing medicines from his own medical store.

“We have also found a Jan Swasthya Rakshak, Sunderlal Bamaniya, who was running his own clinic in the area but was appointed to spread awareness about health facilities provided by the government to the people in remote areas,” Dr Malakar said. He added that they will also lodge FIR against the quacks if needed. The drive will continue further as well.