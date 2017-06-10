Indore: Today last day to apply for UG counselling, CET

Indore: Students seeking admission in undergraduate courses, but yet to apply for centralised online admission counselling, should act immediately, as Saturday is the last date to apply for the counselling.

Saturday is also the last date to apply for common entrance test (CET) conducted by Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) for granting admission in professional and other courses offered by a dozen of teaching departments.

This year, the UG aspirants got merely a week to apply for centralised online counselling.

Department of higher education, which was supposed to release admission guidelines on May 20, released the guidelines 10 days late on May 30. Much to the shock of students, the guidelines stated that the registration for UG courses began on May 25 and would continue till June 10.

While the delay in releasing guidelines robbed six crucial days of the UG aspirants, they were made to wait for another four days for the registration window to open, reason best known to powers that be. Deducting all the delays, the students hardly got a week’s time for registration.

It was expected that the DHE would extend the registration date to compensate the delay, but there was no such announcement made so far.

“We don’t have any indication from our higher-ups regarding extending of registration date for UG courses,” Indore division additional director (higher education) KN Chaturvedi said. He advised students not to wait for the DHE to extend the deadline and go ahead with their registration for UG counselling on Saturday itself.

“The registration process is online. So, a student can apply for the counselling online from anywhere in the world,” Chaturvedi said.

Meanwhile, the registration for PG courses will continue till June 15.

Offline admission in minority colleges may prove useful

Admission in government and private colleges are granted in two modes – online and offline. So, UG aspirants who could not register for online admissions by Saturday should not worry, as they still have option to apply offline for admission. Colleges with minority institute status are permitted to admit students in offline mode. There are as many as 37 minority colleges in the city. Students can apply for admission in these colleges till July end.

CET on June 28

Suspense over date of CET examination ended after DAVV announced June 28 as the date of the entrance test. DAVV vice chancellor Dr Narendra Dhakad said the university executive council approved the CET-2017 date and the university has planned to declare results of CET on June 30 and hold counselling from July 5 to 15. Through CET, the DAVV will fill up 2170 vacancies in 12 departments viz Institute of Management Studies, International Institute of Professional Studies, EMRC, School of Economics, School of Commerce, School of Law, School of Pharmacy, School of Journalism and Mass Communication, School of Life Sciences, School of Electronics, School of Bio-chemistry and School of Data Science and Forecasting. CET is a national level entrance test, which will be conducted in 27 cities including Mumbai, New Delhi, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior and Jabalpur. Till Friday evening, as many as 14,100 students registered for the test. CET organising committee member Niranjan Shrivastava said that the registration figure is likely to touch 15,000 by Saturday night.