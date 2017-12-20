Indore: Three students held for black marketing T20 tickets online

Indore: Three students were arrested by city crime branch on Tuesday for allegedly black marketing tickets of T-20 cricket matches on an online site. Six tickets were recovered from the accused and they were handed over to Annapurna police station for further investigation. ASP (crime) Amarendra Singh said that in the wake of crucial international T20 match in city to be played between Indian and Sri Lanka on December 22, a team was formed to monitor activities of ticket blackers following instruction by senior police officials.

The team was working on various clues when they found few tickets were uploaded on a site by someone which cost four times of their original price. The ticket worth Rs 500 was being charged a price of Rs 2000 each, Singh said. Following the finding, a crime branch team prepared a trap to nab the accused and posing as a prospective customer, contacted the seller on their mobile phone. The accused informed them that they have only six tickets left to sell.

However, the decoy team called them to deliver the tickets at a place in Annapurna area and as they came to deliver the tickets, arrested them with six tickets. The accused were identified as Jatin and Sanskar of Gayatri Nagar and Aryan of Sudama Nagar. The trio informed police that they were college students and bought the tickets by standing in queue at Usharaje Holkar Stadium. They admitted that they were trying to sell the tickets to earn profit. With this, police have also ruled out any handiwork of insiders in black marketing of the tickets.