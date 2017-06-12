Indore: Three held for robbery, contract crimes

Indore: A joint team of crime branch and Heera Nagar police arrested three miscreants for committing loot and contract crimes in the city on Sunday. Two more persons were arrested for abetting attack on a person on behalf of their employer and giving the contract for the same to two of the arrested miscreants.

ASP (crime) Amarendra Singh said that following the directives by DIG Harinarayanachari Mishra, a team was formed to monitor the activities of criminals in the city. Acting on a tip off, the team arrested Shubham Yadav, Karan Dhiman and Shriram Gathe, all residents of Nandbagh Colony, for looting people.

During interrogation, the trio confessed about looting people and admitted to have robbed scores of women and men off their bags and mobile phones from areas, like Bombay Hospital Square, Khajrana Ring Road, Gurunanak Colony, Karbala area, Khatiwala Tank, Prem Nagar, RTO Road, Jinsi Square, Choithram Mandi area, Janki Nagar, Bhanwarkuan Road and others.

Six mobile phones were recovered from the accused.

Shubham and Karan also confessed that they attacked a man named Bala Banke from Heera Nagar area after receiving contract from a person. They first attacked the victim him near Shalimar Bungalow after pushing him down from his bike. Few days later, they again tried to attack him near Bombay Hospital and got him seriously injured by hitting him with a hammer.

ASP Singh informed that the duo had taken the contract for Rs 90,000 from the victim’s friend Aseem Parikh, who had an old enmity with Banke over some dispute and even threatened the victim with murder in many occasions earlier. Parikh gave the contract to the duo through his employee Pawan Chaudhary and Gautam Jaiswal. Police have arrested Gautam and Pawan on charges of planning the attack on Banke, while search is on to nab Parikh.