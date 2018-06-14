Indore: Thousands mourn at Godman Bhaiyyu Maharaj’s funeral procession

Indore: A pall of gloom descended among hundreds of followers of spiritual guru late Bhaiyyu Maharaj at Suryoday Ashram where his mortal remains were kept since Wednesday morning. Bhaiyyu Maharaj’s daughter Kuhu performed his last rites at Meghdoot crematorium at about 3. 45 pm in presence of large number of people including union minister Ramdas Athawale and Maharashtra minister Pankaja Munde.

The mortal remains of Bhaiyyu Maharaj were brought to his house in Scheme No 74 ‘Shivneri’ at 10 am. After performing rituals there, the body was brought to Suryoday Ashram at Bapat Square. Bhaiyyu Maharaj’s wife Dr Ayushi, daughter Kuhu and his mother remained with the body.

The body was sent to ashram on the same vehicle, which Bhaiyyu Maharaj had donated for public use. The body was kept in the Ashram till 2 pm after which the funeral procession was taken out in an open vehicle to Meghdoot crematorium. The body reached the crematorium at 3. 30 pm and his last rites were performed at about 3: 45 pm.

No minister of state was present, no state honour

While a large number of people from across the country came to pay tributes to Bhaiyyu Maharaj, no minister from Madhya Pradesh was present in funeral procession. He was cremated without state honours. The state government had offered him the status of state minister but he had refused.