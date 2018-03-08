Indore: They inspire others to aspire for height

Indore: International Women’s Day is celebrated throughout the world on March 8. It is the day when women are recognized for their achievements. Acknowledging their accomplishment, effort and struggle, Free Press carried out their stories to inspire others.

The growing international women’s movement has helped make the commemoration a rallying point to build support for women’s rights and participation in the political and economic arenas.

Beyond everything, life is tremendous!

Life is not easy for anyone whether abled or specially-abled. I have issue in my legs but that is just one issue and not my life. My life is beyond everything and its experience is tremendous.

I have accepted every loss in my life with hope of finding something better. When my father passed away, I learned to become independent. So, there is always something possible. I am happy to be independent and capable of sharing my blessings and not sorrow.

Too involved to care about taboos

Involvement in whatever we do takes us away from one who stops us. I wanted to do something more and I did. I wanted to run business with my husband. Running a business is not just about selling equipment.

For me, I am involved in fitness in every possible way. It feels different to be the one cycling alone in group of men, but I am too involved to care. I even completed 600 BRM and am the first woman from MP to do so recently.

Passing on empowerment

My husband empowered me to follow my dreams and aspire for heights. With his support when I discovered what being empowered feels like, it was natural to share it.

We motivate girls through our training programmes and I think that is what stands women apart. Women always think about others and society at large. I think it is better to think in a way that we can develop society.

She is first doctor in family

I am the first doctor in my family and I am a girl. It might not seem much, but it means breaking so many taboos and presumptions. Many of our relatives were not comfortable with my dream of becoming a doctor. It was difficult for my parents to handle those comments.

However, my parents stood by me and motivated me to work towards my goal. My father always helped me in handling everything even studies. I am very happy now, because I have also received two national awards as a young doctor.