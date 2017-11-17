Indore: The monarch of all she surveys

Indore: Jaahnavi Sriperambuduru, a 16-year-old mountaineer with multiple Guinness World Records to her name, aims bigger in life. “I dream of climbing all the seven summits of seven continents of the world,” she said while delivering a talk at Indian Institute of Management Indore on Thursday. She visited the elite b-school to kick start a guest lecture series at ‘Ranbhoomi’18’, the annual sports fest of the IIM-I. After inaugurating the series, she addressed students and shared her dream of climbing all the seven summits with the audience.

She said that she was also on her way to achieve grand slam title in mountaineering which includes the seven summits along with north and south poles. Jaahnavi has a long list of records till date, and is constantly working on making the list longer. In her talk, Jaahnavi shared her best experiences of life and also, some important life lessons. Inspiring the audience to do better in their lives, she requested the students to identify their own set of talents and to stop copying others in order to be successful.

In Jaahanvi’s words, “It’s very important to be original. Each one of us has got different question papers in life. If you keep copying someone else’s answer script, you’ll end up failing”. Overwhelmed by the courageous teenager’s approach to life, IIM Indore media in charge Ananya Mishra said “The talk by this 16-year-old girl left audience awestruck and also, gave the students a lot of things to think and introspect on.” Notably, ‘Ranbhoomi’ is the annual sports fest of the institute which would be held from January 19 to 21. The fest consists of a series of inspirational talks, which started here on Thursday and is dotted all the way up to the fest, with various eminent speakers motivating the youth.

“Ranbhoomi team will be coming up with many more guest talks, which can inspire the young minds with their words and motivate them to strive for better in life,” Ananya said. Later, Jaahnavi paid a visit to the government school in Umariya, which was adopted by the IIM-I. She also interacted with the schoolchildren there and encouraged them to focus on their dreams and learn as much as possible every day, both from books as well as life.