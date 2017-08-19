Indore: Swine flu claims one more life, toll two

Indore: One more patient suffering from deadly swine flu died in a private hospital here on Friday. With the fresh death, the toll has reached two in city. The rising number of death from H1N1 virus attack in the city has become a major concern for citizens as well as the administration, as it is on their toes to combat the disease.

Nodal officer of Integrated Diseases Surveillance Programme, Dr Asha Pandit said “The deceased was a 51-year-old male patient from Bijalpur in Indore. He was admitted to Bombay Hospital about four days ago and his conditions were critical since then.” Earlier, a 58-year-old female hailing from Sagor died of the disease.

“We are providing every possible medicinal support to swine flu patients and the hospitals treating them, but patients suffering from other ailments are more prone to the disease,” she said, adding that “However taking precautions is the best way to avoid the ‘pig influenza.” Meanwhile, unlike the recent past, no suspected sample of H1N1 or dengue was sent for laboratory confirmation to Jabalpur on Friday, keeping the count of swine flu positive patients to five. The situation seemed to be a positive sign amid the prevailing panic over the outbreak of deadly diseases.

‘Decrease in temperature will lead to more trouble’

Former IDSP in charge and chief medical and health officer of Shajapur district, Dr GL Sodhi said that decrease in temperature in coming days will further create a favourable atmosphere for the virus to survive and extend. “What people require is to follow cough etiquettes to beat the disease,” Dr Sodhi added.