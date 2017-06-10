Indore: Supply limping back to normalcy, bus services continue to suffer

Indore: With the 10-day long agitation of farmers coming to its scheduled end on Saturday, the movement too is losing its sheen.

Vegetable supply improved considerably in the Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar mandi, while milk supply has also been restored to almost normal level. However, travelling on buses still remained to be problem, as substantially less number of buses plied on Indore-Bhopal route, while bus operation on Dhar route was completely stopped on Friday.

Though blockades by protesting farmers at linking roads outside the city has already withered away, farmers at Depalpur and Sanwer road tried to stop the supply of milk and vegetables to the city.

State president of MP Dungdha Vikreta Sangh, Bharat Mathurawala said that “Milk supply is returning to its normal level of average 10 lakh litres per day. About 7 lakh litre milk was supplied in the city on Friday.”

Amul fetching milk from Gujarat

Distributor of Amul milk at western part of the city, Hemant Chhittoda said that premium milk brands supply about 60,000 litre milk in a normal day and it is supplying the same by making certain changes in supply policy.

Amul sells four brands of milk— Amul Gold, Shakti, Amul Mazaa and Amul Slim n Trim. But, these days it has been supplying only Amul Mazaa and Amul Slim & Trim milk in the market, by splitting the fat percentage of Amul gold and standard one.

Chhitoda said that the premium brands are definitely facing problem in colleting milk from the region, and thus to ensure supply in the city it is importing milk from its main plant located at Panchamahal district, Gujarat to a plant located in Chandesara village between Ujjain and Dewas.

Mandi receives 300 tonne vegetables

On the ninth day of the agitation, vegetable supply at mandi improved considerably.

Mandi secretary and joint collector, BBS Tomar informed that about 300 tone vegetables arrived in mandi from nearby areas on Friday. However, vegetables grown in Malwa and Nimar region are not reaching the mandi due to the agitation. In normal days average 800 tone vegetables arrive in the Mandi. Similarly, two truck-full of mangoes and one truck water melon were also supplied to mandi.

Bus services to Bhopal, Dhar hit

Due to some trouble in Fanda village near Sehor on Indore-Bhopal state highway, very few buses plied on the route.

President of Prime Route Bus Operators’ Association, Govind Sharma stated that 135 buses operate on the route in a normal day, but on Friday just 30 buses could be operated. Worst condition was of Dhar route, where operation was totally stopped for the whole day on Friday.

Thousands of passenger unaware about the development reached Gangwal bus stand, just to return back home.

Do not waste vegetables: BKS

Bhartiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) urged the agitating farmers not to destroy the hard earned farm produce on the road. He said that farmers do have grievances against the government, which are logical too, but destroying the produce and creating nuisance are not the right way to press for any demand.