Indore: Sunday records coldest night of season

Indore: With further drop in temperature, city witnessed coldest night of the season so far on Sunday. City reeled under cold winds, especially in the morning and evening, and forced people to wrap themselves in warm clothes.

According to Regional Meteorological Department, maximum temperature on Sunday was 28.6 degrees Celsius, which was one degree below normal and the night temperature was dropped to 14.2 degrees Celsius making the night coldest of the season. “The cold conditions were generated due to cold winds blowing from the north and rise in humidity level. Chill will increase in coming days as the northern part of the country has witnessed snowfall while more rise in humidity will make fog like conditions” weathermen said. They added that the city would witness dense fog if any high pressure generated and rains in nearby districts.

Climatic conditions in city during November

By the month of November, post monsoon establishes itself and weather remains fine with clear or partly cloudy sky, generally. The sultry weather of October is absent and nights are much cooler than October nights. Night temperature happens to fall quite rapidly during the course of the month. Moist monsoon air is completely replaced by the dry northerly winds. Mornings are generally pleasant and comfortable. Nights from the second half are rather chilly. Surface winds are generally light and usually from northerly or northeasterly direction.

The average monthly rainfall of this month is 17.1mm. Substantial rainfall usually occurs in this month in association with the passage of western disturbances moving eastwards across the northern parts of the country. On rare occasions there may be morning fog. The normal day and night temperatures ranges from 29 degrees Celsius to 34 degrees Celsius and 12 degrees Celsius to 14 degrees Celsius, respectively.