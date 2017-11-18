Indore: Sugni Devi College may have to sell itself to refund grant

Indore: Maheshwari Sugni Devi Girls’ College, which is located at a prominent location of Nandanagar, has reached on the brink of sale with Department of Higher Education (DHE) seeking refund of Rs 60 crore grant allocated to it since 2003. “That’s a huge amount. The financial condition of Sugni Devi College is very poor. If it is made to shell out such a huge amount, it would have to sell itself to pay the amount,” said Prakash Gadwal, administrator of the college.

The financial crisis descended on the college when DHE lately wrote a letter to Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) stating that grant of Rs 60 crore was wrongly availed by the college and it sought refund. The letter was addressed to the registrar, DAVV even when the case was related to Sugni Devi College. In fact, the DHE had sought grant from DAVV and not the college. Reason being the college is constituent institute of DAVV. The argument of the DHE is that Sugni Devi College is a constituent college of DAVV which receives Rs 7 crore yearly grant from the state government.

“The college is also an aided institute so it as well receives grants from the government. A university and its constituent college, both can’t avail, government grant separately. If the university is getting grant from the government, its constituent college can’t claim grant separately,” a letter issued by the DHE to DAVV said.

The DHE said “As the college is an entity of the university it is the responsibility of the university to refund the grant availed wrongly by its college.” Through the DHE sought grant from DAVV, the college knows well that the university won’t be bearing such a huge expense and it would make the college to refund the amount. And if that happens, the college would have to sell its property to clear dues. “The university has already cleared us that it won’t be paying a penny for refunding government’s grant. So, the college may have to sell itself to repay grant,” a senior teacher of the college said wishing anonymity. He said that land sharks have been waiting for this opportunity for long. “The land of Sugni Devi College is located busy Nanda Nagar. Once it goes for sale, land sharks will grab it and the college may eventually be closed,” the teacher feared.

The bungling of grant

In 2003, the state government had stopped giving grant to aided schools and colleges. When this move drew protests, the government started giving 50 per cent of the grant it previously used to allocate. Sugni Devi College, which was established in 1984, could not meet its expenses due to slashing of grant and sought the DAVV’s help. The DAVV made the college is constituent institute and start giving amount equal to what it was receiving from state government. As the university used to give amount to the college from the grant it used to receive from the government, the college indirectly getting full 100 per cent grant from the government and nobody paid attention to this.

In 2014, the superme court directed the government to pay full 100 per cent grant and also give arrears for the years it granted merely 50 per cent grant.

As the college got arrears as well and to hide this misconduct it separated its budget from the DAVV in 2014.

DHE letter misplaced

The letter seeking refund of grant was delivered by additional director (higher education) KN Chaturvedi himself in DAVV but it has been misplaced. Incharge registrar Ajay Verma said that the letter did not reach to him. He, however, stated that he had learnt about DHE seeking refund of grant allocated to the Sugni Devi College. “I have asked employees to search for the letter. Anything could be said only after going through the letter,” he added.