Indore: Sudden rain wishes good morning to city

Indore: Citizens woke up with surprise rain accompanied by cold winds providing much-needed relief from increasing heat on Monday morning.

Weatherman called it a local generation. However, they said that the conditions were similar in many northern states and will remain the same for next couple of days.

Light showers occurred in the western part of the city and winds blew at a speed of 12-15 km/hour in the morning. The sudden shower lasted for about 20 minutes in the region but was not that generous for the eastern part as it remained only for a couple of minutes there.

However, change in weather pulled down the maximum temperature of the city by two degrees Celsius in comparison to Sunday while night temperature saw a difference of three degrees Celsius. Indore recorded a maximum temperature of 32.8 degrees Celsius on Monday which was one degree above the normal while the minimum temperature was measured at 18 degrees Celsius which was three degrees above normal.

Winds blew from west and south-west for most part of the day. Morning and evening humidity was recorded at 59 per cent and 28 per cent respectively. The meteorological department has predicted that the weather will remain cloudy for next two days after which moisture incursion will deplete and temperatures will rise.

Meanwhile, people enjoyed the sudden change in city’s climatic ambience and rushed to eateries as they got an extra thrust from the indulging weather, especially when Rang Panchami is in the air.

“The sudden change in atmosphere has given relief from the scorching heat and I wish atmosphere remains pleasant during the Rang Panchami celebrations,” a finance executive Amit Airen wished.

Temp fluctuation to affect health: Docs

With frequent changes in weather taking place, doctors have alerted about increasing cases of viral diseases and joint pains. General physician Dr Mahendra Jha said “While morning witnessed rain, temperature increased again in the noon. Such fluctuation in temperature may affect people’s health and pregnant woman and children are more prone to it.” He suggested students to take special care during this exam time as falling ill would affect their studies.

Farmers worried over crops damage

While the sudden change in weather added more to the citizens’ festive spirit on the eve of Rang Panchami, the unseasonal rains left farmers worry about damage of wheat crops as such condition will affect the production and quality of the crops. A farmer from Simrol, Sanjay Agnihotri said “Our crops were recently hit by hailstorm and now, unseasonal rains have increased our worries. We pray for no more rains for at least now.”