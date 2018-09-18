Indore: Students vow not to send parents to old age home

At convocation of Dr BR Ambedkar University of Social Sciences in Mhow, Governor and Chancellor Anandiben Patel made students to take pledge that they won’t send their parents to old age home. “It is the responsibility of children to take care of their parents when they get old. I expect you (students of this university) to look after your old parents,” she said while administering oath to them for not sending their parents to old age home.

She also made boy students to take pledge that they won’t seek dowry in marriage. Patel presided over the second convocation of Mhow university on Monday. At the ceremony, 67 students of under-graduate, post-graduate, MPhil and PhD students were awarded degrees and certificates. In her address, Anandiben Patel asked students to read books kept in university library and write analysis of what they read in two pages in their language. She asked them to keep the copy of their analysis in university library.

Talking to graduates and scholars, Patel told them to educate under-privileged students in their home towns. Minister of state Lal Singh Arya and Member of Parliament Savitri Thakur, acting vice-chancellor Prof CD Nayak and registrar Dr HS Tripathi were also present on the dais. The Chancellor paid floral tributes to Dr Ambedkar at his statue and inaugurated the newly setup computer lab in university campus. She also planted a sapling outside computer lab.