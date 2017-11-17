Indore: Students of unaffiliated BEd colleges allowed to write exams

Indore: In a major relief to students of few BEd colleges, who were denied exams due to non-affiliating status of their institute, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya has permitted the students to write the exams on Thursday. However, the university has signalled at withholding their results until their colleges obtain affiliation. “Imperial College, Seva Sadan College, Subh Deep College and Vaidehi College could not obtain affiliation from the university for session 2016-17 as yet. Without affiliation, we can’t hold exams for students of a college; but, in this case we have bent rules in the interest of the students,” said deputy registrar (exams) Prajul Khare.

He said that the university has allowed students of the abovementioned colleges to take the exams starting on November 21, but said that the university may witholt results of the students till their colleges secure affiliation. These colleges had applied for affiliation for session 2016-17 last year. During pre-affiliation inspections at the colleges, the DAVV found gross shortcomings and subsequently, denied affiliation till they removed the shortcomings. After three months, the university again conducted pre-affiliation inspections at the colleges only to discover the shortcomings were not removed.

The DAVV had also informed department of higher education about the erring BEd colleges which were not granted affiliation. Resultantly, the DHE had not included these colleges in admission process. However, it considered them for admissions following a court’s order. Three of these colleges had also moved Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court alleging that they were not granted affiliation by DAVV even when they had recognition from National Council for Technical Education (NCTE). However, the argument failed to yield in sympathy of the court so far.

“Even though the colleges failed to get any relief from court, we are allowing their students to take exams. We don’t want students to suffer because of their colleges,” Khare said adding that the university team would soon visit the colleges again to review their infrastructure and facilities.