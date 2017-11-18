Indore: Students learn nitty-gritty of police force

Indore: Aimed at introducing schoolchildren to the functioning and significance of police force and thus, forging a better bond, police department has been organising awareness sessions at various schools in city. Under the initiative, a session was organised in SICA Senior Secondary School in city on Friday, where police officers interacted with students of class IX to XII and informed them about various aspects of the force and relevant laws.

Representing the force sub-inspectors MS Chouhan, BK Raghuvanshi and RS Dandotiya addressed students and advised them, especially girls to express their fears to their teachers, peers or family to ward off most of the problems. Chouhan in his elaborated address shed light on the method and style of working of police force. Instilling confidence among the students, he said “Nobody, particularly girls, should be afraid of anything. But, at the same time always be cautious.” He further assured the children that “Police is always there to help common man and they are easily accessible too.”

Taking cue from Chouhan, other speakers in their brief talk explained various laws related to crime against women and motivated students to always raise their voice against injustice. They also appealed the students to become courageous and report any incident of offence, be it in house or at work, to police without hesitation, as that would help police curb the crime, punish perpetrators and provide security to the victim as well.

Post talks, encouraged by words and promises, children asked the police officers many questions related to laws, online frauds, large heists, terrorism, threat perceptions and even crucial family affairs, which were patiently explained by the officers. “The seminar cultivated confidence among students and brighter side of police department also came to light. The session was encouraging, knowledgeable and no doubt fruitful for the students,” said school coordinator Neelima Bhute.