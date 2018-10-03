Indore: Students clean Lalbag Palace

Commemorating Gandhi Jayanti, students of Emerald Heights International School organised a cleanliness drive of Lalbag Palace with the hope to restore the garden as attraction site on Tuesday. About 40 students from the school, including exchange students participated in the drive. “We celebrated the birthday of Father of The Nation on Oct 2 and followed his ideology, we feel it is important to act for betterment,” student Akshat Totla said. They wanted to make it look greener and cleaner.

“We have planted some saplings in the garden as well,” Pratham Jain, a student, said. They are hoping that the maintenance team will care for the saplings. “It took us two hours to clean the garden and plant saplings, but they were truly wonderful hours where we did something for our city,” Sameer Adyani another student said. They collected 50 kg waste from the premises and disposed it. “If these saplings grow into large trees and provide shade to people, it would be our true achievement,” student Gautam Tanted said. Local residents helped them in cleaning the garden as well. The students conducted the drive under Young Changemakers’s Foundation.