Indore: Student’s claim of mass copying in MBBS exams turns out hoax

Indore: Taking Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya officials by surprise, a student reached jan sunwai on the university’s RNT Marg campus claiming that mass copying was going on during MBBS second professional exams at MGM Medical College. However, on enquiry, his claim was found untrue.

Jan sunwai was underway at exam controller Ashesh Tiwari when a student claiming to be a medico reached there and informed the officials that mass copying is going on in MBBS second prof exam at MGM Medical College. He stated told the officials that examinees are having chits and their mobiles phones with them from which they are copying even as the invigilators are giving a blind eye to this malpractice.

The officials pretended as if they did not believe the student and sought a complaint in writing so that they would act on it. But the student did not give any written complaint. The university officials immediately called up MGM medical college authorities to verify if the information of mass copying provided to them was true.

“Senior teachers of the college went to the examination hall and frisked the examinees. The tip-off was false. No unfair means was found with any statement,” Tiwari told reporters. Even though no complaint in writing was filed with the university, it still acted on the tip-off because previously it ignored one which turned out to be right.

“Previously, the university was tipped off about mass copying underway at Liberal College during LLB exam. We thought that the information was wrong but during evaluation of answer book it was found that students had copied from each other. That’s why we did not take chance this time,” said incharge registrar Ajay Verma.

Meanwhile, a BPT student lodged a complaint with the university that third year (D-batch) results are still awaited even as the university has announced plans to hold fourth year exam.

“Until third year results are not announced, fourth year exam should not be conducted,” she said. Tiwari told her that fourth year exam would be conducted only after third year results are declared.