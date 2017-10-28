Indore: Student union polls Stakes high as candidates file nominations today

Indore: Academic activists would take a backseat in government and aided colleges on Saturday as the campuses here would see nominations for student unions polls, voting for which is going to take place on October 30. On Friday, both NSUI and ABVP spent the entire day deciding candidates for the class representative posts.

While both student outfits had hard time in finalizing candidates for teaching departments of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) as more than one candidates from a class were seeking tickets, activists of both NSUI and ABVP were found searching for candidates in colleges including Government Holkar Science College, Government Arts and Commerce College, New GDC and Old GDC etc.

“Many students chose to contest polls on their own with support from their classmates. We went to woo them but they refused joining our outfit,” said an activist of an outfit wishing anonymity.

At Holkar College, hostellers have constituted their own panel and are fielding their candidates. GACC hostellers have also decided to toe the same line. In Old GDC and New GDC, most of the girls have chosen to contest election on their own face value instead of opting for tag of a student organisation.

This is the scene at government colleges. In aided colleges, the picture is bit different. There tough fight is going on between ABVP and NSUI. Both are said to be neck and neck and tension is high as activists of both the outfits are leaving no stone unturned to woo voters. Leaders of both the outfits are leaving no stone unturned to make sure that their candidates win election.

But before the victory, the challenge before both NSUI and ABVP is to ensure that their candidates do not ditch them at last minute due to the tactics of opponent. The nominations submission would begin at 10 am.

YC and ABVP activists come face to face

Youth Congress and NSUI activists came face to face as they gathered at Institute of Management Studies on Friday for campaigning. Leaders of both the outfits exchanged heat and shouted slogans. On listening to noise, IMS authorities called police. But before the police personnel reached the campus, both the faculty members pacified the activists of both the organisations. The identical situation occurred at GACC but activists of both the outfits disperse when learnt that police had been called by the college authorities.